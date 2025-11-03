A free screening of The Low Road will be held at Mareel

Partner agencies including police and the health board have teamed up to bring a film about suicide and the struggles facing young people for a free screening in Shetland.

The Low Road will be showing at Mareel on Wednesday, 12th November, followed by a question and answer session.

It is a fictional film about a university student’s journey following the loss of her best friend to suicide.

The film highlights the struggles facing young people, including mental health challenges, the trauma of loss, misogyny and self-harm. It also features alcohol and drug use.

However, the film also offers hope. It has been described as a “transformational and tender story of a young hero, as she hikes along the West Highland Way in Scotland”.

After the screening, the film’s writer and director will take questions from the audiences/.

there will be a question and answer session with the writer and director of the film, Stephen Mulhearn. Local services will also be part of the panel and for any further conversations audience members may require.

The free screening has been achieved through a partnership effort between NHS Sheltand, UHI Shetland, Shetland Arts, Mind Your Head, Police Scotland and Skills Development Scotland to ensure it can be seen by Shetland audiences.

NHS Shetland suicide prevention co-ordinator Nicola Balfour said: “We are delighted to have support from the Shetland Health Board Endowment Fund and our local partners to secure the necessary funding to host a screening and Q&A locally.

“The Low Road is a powerful story that addresses the transformation and healing of a rural community after suicide.

“In Shetland, we are aware of the impact that suicide can have throughout our isles from family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

“Having the opportunity to host a screening in Shetland is invaluable.”

The film encourages people to reach out for support and talk when struggling with their mental health.

It gives a voice to young adults providing awareness about the number of students and more generally the wider public struggling with issues of self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

The screening of The Low Road is free of charge. To reserve your seat, please book directly through Mareel.

