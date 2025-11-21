A “partnership approach” is required with the fishing industry to prevent a repeat of subsea cable breakages caused by vessels.

That was one of the messages from today’s resilience forum, being held after three outages were seen since 2022 after damage was caused ot the Faroese-owned Shefa-2 cable.

Two hours of discussions were held behind closed doors at Islesburgh Community Centre.

The talks involved representatives from communication giants, politicians and the regulator Ofcom.

It follows news one incident was caused by a mainland-registered scallop dredger that was fishing “dark”, although the most recent outage, which brought 25 days of disruption in October following cable damage near Orkney, was weather-related.

Attending the meeting was Páll Højgaard Vesturbú of Faroese Telecom.

“What we are really hoping is that there can be a better protection of the cables regarding the fishing vessels avoiding fishing over the cables,” he said.

“We will not make it difficult for fishing vessels. Nearly all vessels operate as they should and have their AIS turned on.

“But a few vessels turn their AIS off, and I think the reason is probably that they will fish over the cables, and they are the ones that usually cause the damage.”

He added “very few” vessels operated without AIS, but when they did it was impossible to warn them off.

“The last one was not, and we have had some cases before, but the vast majority of the faults have been caused by fishing vessels.”

Also attending the meeting was Scottish minister for business and employment, Richard Lochhead.

“The fishing industry is of course crucially important to Shetland, and if there are issues around fishing vessels being responsible for some of the damage in past years, then clearly we have to have a partnership approach going forward to work with the local sector,” he said.

“It’s important the fishing industry have their say going forward. It’s in everyone’s interests, including fishing families who live in Shetland, that we have full connectivity and protect those cables.”

Hosting the meeting was isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

“There’s a question over whether we should be allowing people to trawl over lines like this,” he said.

“Apparently, other countries don’t. I’m hesitant about saying ‘here’s another chunk of sea that people can’t fish in,’ but I think the conversation has to be had.”

Much of Mr Carmichael’s focus, however, was on the Crown Estate.

He said Shefa had been hindered in dealing with the problem was that it had to make freedom of information requests to Marine Scotland in order to get the VMS data.

“If it can be released on FoI, it can be released. It shouldn’t require that,” he said.

He added the Crown Estate were taking half a million pounds a year in rent for the cable, which dented the commercial operation being run by the various communication businesses.

The MP said communication companies were following guidance laid down by Ofcom. But warned if those who did not attend today’s meeting, such as Talk-Talk, could not follow guidance “then you have to replace your guidance with proper rules”.

He said the forum had been “worthwhile”. But key to success was staying “on the case”.

“I don’t want anyone thinking, ‘that’s it, we went to Shetland, we sat in a room for two hours, we can forget about this’.

“Experience tells me that we’re going to have to stay on the case, and - if necessary - bring them back and say, ‘well, you told us that you were going to improve your guidance, the strength of your regulation. What happened?

Also among those attending the forum were representatives from Vodafone Three, BT and Openreach, Shetland Telecom and Shetland Broadband and Sky.

That Talk-Talk did not attend was a disappointment for Lerwick resident Christine Lamb, who attended an open meeting after the private forum had concluded. She has a contract with the firm, but lost connection during Storm Amy at the start of last month. It failed to come back on until 29th October.

“I’ve just come really to get a sense of what’s going on,” she said.

Also attending was Davie Gardner, who said improvements were badly needed.

“I think what we’re hoping to see here is an improvement in service across the board,” he said.

“When we look back a couple of years, the 4G service, and the service we’re getting at the moment, seems to be of poorer quality than it used to be, which has to be quite surprising in this day and age.

“I was lucky this time around, because I had BT and was able to keep internet. But certainly from the point of view of the 4G coverage, I’d be interested to hear if and how that is going to be improved.”

