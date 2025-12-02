Parts arrive in Shetland for new modular treatment plant at Eela Water

Modular units have arrived in Shetland for a new treatment plant at Eela Water set to begin construction next month, Scottish Water said in a statement this morning (Tuesday).

The current drinking water treatment plant in Eela serves 5,400 people, but is almost half a century old. Increasingly intense burst of rain driven by climate change have also increased the amount of peaty runoff the plant needs to filter.

Scottish Water’s project manager, David Lavery said: “Eela Water Treatment Works is a key site for our customers in Shetland.

“We are planning to provide some of the most state-of-the-art systems and help minimise disruption to communities when things do happen.”

The new plant will feature “ceramic membrane” filters — long-lasting technology for removing impurities.

“This investment shows our commitment to keeping customers connected and up to date across the country.”

Scottish Water have contracted Ross-Shire Engineering (RSE) to upgrade the facility in Shetland.

“With any construction work on Shetland comes unique intricacies with the delivery of equipment and materials, recently RSE took delivery of modular units via sea transport, with plans to start commissioning these in January 2026,” the utility added.

“Completion of the project is planned for November 2026 and progress is being made to meet this target.”

Other Scottish Water works on the isles have had deadlines extended in recent months.

Long-awaited fixes to leaky pipes in Dunrossness and South Whiteness were first expected to begin late last year. This April the utility announced they had been pushed back to April 2027 at the earliest due to the current “financial landscape”.

Shetland’s MSP Beatrice Wishart called the delay “deeply frustrating” at the time.

