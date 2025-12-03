An air passenger was asked to stump up more than £1,200 to fly his family to Glasgow in October, despite seeking to make a booking almost six months in advance.

Micheal Duncan was quoted the four-figure sum after booking a holiday for his family of four, and ended up taking the boat instead.

He highlighted his experience during Tuesday’s external transport forum after members were advised booking well in advance was key to getting a cheaper fare.

Mr Duncan was attending the meeting on behalf of the Association of Community Councils, and raised the issue with Loganair’s chief executive Luke Farajallah.

“We were booking almost six months in advance and the price to get four people to Glasgow was well over £1,200,” he said.

He was speaking after Orkney MSP Liam McArthur called on Loganair to cut fares for islanders after posting an £11m profit.

SIC councillor Arwed Wenger said he had heard from a passenger who had made a last-minute booking with the airline, and was told the only tickets available were under the more costly Flex Flight option.

However, when they boarded the plane they discovered the aircraft was “half empty”. Mr Wenger wondered why a cheaper ticket could not have been made available.

Loganair’s head of corporate affairs, Simon McNamara, said told the meeting: “The later you book, the more expensive it is.”

He added: “It’s not necessarily to do with how many seats are free or not. We’re trying to cover the cost of operating that aircraft.

Mr Farajallah, who was attending via video-link, said Loganair had a “range of fares for specific cases”.

“Combined with the ADS scheme, a very large proportion of tickets are sold not at the hundred per cent, non-discounted rate.

“We’re always very happy to find a fare that fits people’s particular circumstances, because we’re very aware travel is not cheap.

“But we have to make a profit, which is never going to be seen by us as a dirty word, because we want to be here in 10-20 years to serve you.”

