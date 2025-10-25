Scores of Shetlanders including young children have been caught up in transport chaos at Edinburgh Airport after their flight home was cancelled.

Carina Ní Tnuthail was among the passengers left stranded after yesterday’s (Friday) 4.30pm Loganair flight was forced to turn back after circling over Orkney.

Hours later, at almost 11pm, she and her fellow travellers, including children and people in need of medical attention, were still stuck in the airport with no hope of finding an alternative flight back and nowhere to stay.

Despite Sumburgh flights operating from other airports, Ms Ní Tnuthail was told staff in Edinburgh had been unable to get them there.

She said many people were having to make their own travel arrangements or book their own accommodation.

Staff from Menzies, which provides passenger services for Loganair customers at Edinburgh Airport, had reportedly been on duty since 4am.

Ms Ní Tnuthail said: “Each desk is giving folk different information - some folk being booked on to flights on one desk, that another one says isn’t available.

“No clear information been given. No managers, no organisation.

“No offers of refreshments for children.

“Some passengers needing medical attention.

“To add insult to injury - all other flights - both before and after, landed at Sumburgh today.”

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Ms Ní Tnuthail said she and her family had eventually found a hotel, which they had to pay for themselves.

She said there were others travelling who had been more severely affected.

The disruption came at the start of stormy weather, which is set to last today and into tomorrow.

Yesterday’s NorthLink Ferries were cancelled in both directions between Lerwick and Aberdeen, for both freight and passenger services.

Today’s freight services have also been cancelled and the passenger sailings are currently under review with a “high probability” of cancellation.

Hundreds of Shetlanders have been away for holidays and family visits during the October break, with many of those having been due to return home this weekend.

Loganair’s flights this morning are currently showing as departing and arriving as scheduled.

The Shetland Times has approached Loganair, Menzies and Edinburgh Airport for comment.

