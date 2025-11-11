Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter is presented by Olympic diver Tom Daley with Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell as judges.

An open letter championing Fair Isle knitting and taking aim at is misrepresentation in a major new primetime TV series has whipped up a national wave of support and admiration.

Shetland Stitch Club’s Helen Barwick recently wrote to Channel 4 calling for an apology regarding the “blatant disregard” shown by the makers of Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter.

The first episode, which aired last Sunday, claimed to feature Fair Isle tank tops, but as Ms Barwick, and many others, have pointed out, it was way off the mark both in terms of technique and its failure to highlight the importance of Shetland wool.

Since publishing her letter on Sunday, The Shetland Times has received more than 100,000 page views along with scores of comments relating to the article.

Ms Barwick has been blown away by the response - and is now working on plans to secure protected status for Fair Isle knitting.

Meanwhile, The Shetland Times has approached Channel 4 and the show’s producers Hello Halo for a response - with none yet forthcoming.

The huge support for Fair Isle knitting and Ms Barwick’s letter has seen people writing to the newspaper from the length and breadth of the UK.

Mel Chambers from Wolverhampton said that even though she was not a knitter herself, she empathised with every word.

“What passion and expertise raged off the page,” she said.

“I learnt a little of terms and a history that I never knew, so thanks for that.

“I hope the programme responds and puts right, which even I can see, is a great wrong that has been done to you all.”

Shirley Hatchett from Birmingham offered a “hello to all knitters of Shetland”.

“Knitting has such a long history Fair Isle and Aran being just two.” she said.

“It’s absolutely dreadful and disrespectful to totally ignore the history of the beautiful and technical art of Fair Isle.

“It would have been far better to have had the contestants make up a swatch using traditional wool and techniques under the expertise of the people who know how to do it … the brilliant ladies of Shetland.

“I’m 80 in December and my greatest wish would be to come to Shetland and be shown just a few of your tutorials in Fair Isle knitting … what a birthday treat that would be.

“Stay as you are, be who you are.

“Stick solidly to your traditions and definitely get the copyright or whatever you need to keep your name and fabulous craft from being diluted into anything as mundane as ‘colour work’.

Ceri Jones from Cheltenham said the letter raised important points about “misrepresentation and cultural appropriation” which can happen with these type of “formulaic TV programmes that want to appeal to the masses”.

“The people of Shetland need to be shown respect for their traditions,” she added.

“Fair Isle knitting is beautiful. As a general point I also feel that the time deadlines imposed created stress in what has always seemed to be a peaceful, creative pastime.

“My friend who is a brilliant knitter found it too stressful to watch because of the pressure the knitters were under.

“As a non-knitter I enjoyed seeing the creative process and learning a bit about knitting - but I would hope for accuracy in the detail given.”

Heather Dunlop from Irvine said she was “so glad someone held them to account”.

“It is so embarrassing in this day and age that they can't get something so easy to clarify wrong and so badly!

“Such laziness and and lack of caring overall. Shameful.

“Thank you for saying what all us knitters were thinking.”

Anne Ashton from St Helens shared Ms Barwick’s concerns about the show, which she said underplayed the skills needed to knit Fair Isle patterns.

“I have always admired this style of knitting, and admire the garments that have been produced over many years,” she said.

“It is something to be admired and recognised as an intricate craft.

“The producers should be ashamed that they did not portray these skills.”

Jackie Williams, from Norfolk, said the letter was “so interesting and painful to read” due to the “disrespect shown for such a specialist form of knitting”.

“I mean, if you are comparing knitting/crochet to, say, Strictly Come Dancing, Fair Isle would be the equivalent to the Argentine Tango,” she said.

“You need to start with small, easier things and work up to more challenging projects.

“Knitting isn't a 'quick' craft it is the repetition, counting, colour and slow creation of something that makes it so good for stressbusting.

“New variation ideas come whilst you are making something and as you get braver.

“I work in a sewing and knitting shop and there has been much discussion of the first programme, especially 'cutting the yarn' - something most knitters would never do.

“We've waited so long for this craft to be represented it seems a shame it has been so under-researched.”

Deborah Jane Bone, from Portsmouth, said she “whole heartedly agreed” with the article.

She said the show was a “huge disappointment”.

“Reality TV - what a farce,” she added.

Joan McIvor from Oswaldtwistle thanked Ms Barwick for for such a well thought out letter.

“You are totally right,” she said.

“I am really fed-up of the media misrepresenting our beliefs and values.

“I would be delighted to watch a real programme about the history of Shetland wool.”

Beverley Gilbertson from York said she had been learning to knit Fair Isle adding that it would be a “dream” to visit Shetland and to see the “proper” stuff.

Jo Bryson from Mauchline said was also “cringing at the misuse of terminology”.

“I also understand how hurtful it is to have your help freely taken and then ignored,” she said.

“You were right, it's rude, and also insulting.

“Good luck with getting some kind of controlled designation of origin for your work.”

Yvonne Griffiths, from Bristol, said the letter was “amazing”.

“I’m more a sewer than a knitter but love the Fair Isle pattern and was inspired by the knitting show to try knitting again,” she said.

“I would love to know more about the tradition of knitting, the Shetland culture and Fair Isle work in a documentary.

“I live in Bristol but came from Lancashire and wool/cotton traditional area, I believe its important to keep traditional methods alive.

“So thank you for pointing out the mistake and unintentional arrogance in the knitting show.

“I hope they are more considerate of culture and tradition in the future, and I would imagine I’m not the only viewer who supports you and your stance.

“Standing together with you.”

Susan Patrick from Stoke-on-Trent said it was a “brilliant letter”.

“I was looking forward to seeing this programme, but it wasn't what I expected,” she added.

“And sorry to say that Tom wouldn't inspire new knitters wearing that outfit .

“A few other people who I talked to, aren't even going to watch the rest of the series!

Anyone hoping for an improvement in episode two, which aired on Sunday, was disappointed.

Marjorie Schindler, from Paignton in Devon, said it was even worse than the opening episode.

“Knitters had to knit a coat and hat for a dog, then a weird 1980s jumper.

“I knitted in the 80s, but never like that.

“It's all for just show I guess. I agree about Shetland.

The support for the letter was not entirely unanimous.

Someone called “Ben” from Deal said he read the first two lines and then fell asleep.

But then woke up to submit his thoughts to The Shetland Times.

