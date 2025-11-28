The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. Photo: NHS Shetland

A patient who was unable to be transported to the mainland last night (Thursday) due to the gale force winds was able to remain safe in Shetland, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed it had received a “non-urgent request” to transport a patient from the Gilbert Bain Hospital to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, as reported earlier today, the Gama Aviation air ambulance was among a number of services affected by the strong winds.

Despite circling above Sumburgh Airport for a significant time in the hope of finding an opportunity to land, the crew had to turn back to Aberdeen.,

The SAS added: “In consultation with NHS Shetland, it was agreed that the patient could safely be kept on the Island overnight and until such times that the weather situation improves.”

High winds overnight and into this morning saw gusts of more than 70mph recorded in parts of the isles.

Other services affected included Loganair flights, inter-island ferries and NorthLink.

The wind has died down this afternoon and Loganair’s flights are scheduled to resume.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.