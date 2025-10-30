Home   News   Article

Published: 09:16, 30 October 2025

The man convicted of the murder of Claire Leveque plans to launch an appeal.

Aren Pearson, 41, was found guilty of stabbing Ms Leveque to death at his mother’s property in Sandness on 11th February last year following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He denied the charges against him, claiming Ms Leveque had stabbed herself.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service has now confirmed Pearson plans to appeal for both conviction and sentence.

