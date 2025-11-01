Pictures of Halloween in Shetland
Published: 17:00, 01 November 2025
It was a wet and windy night when the ghosts and ghouls came out.
But while the whether may have been ghastly, there was no dampening of the creative spirits.
Halloween once again brought out a fantastic array of imaginative ideas.
From four-year-old twins, who dressed as Jack and Victor from Still Game, through to a whole host of intricately designed pumpkins and neeps.
And of course, Halloween is not just for humans - it’s for creatures too.
Not just your regular bats, black cats and werewolves - but also a Halloween hen and a tennis playing dog.
If you have anymore Halloween photos to share, email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk