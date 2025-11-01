Hayley Wiseman’s pumpkins from over the years.

It was a wet and windy night when the ghosts and ghouls came out.

But while the whether may have been ghastly, there was no dampening of the creative spirits.

Kerrie Smith’s pumpkin and neep designs.

Halloween once again brought out a fantastic array of imaginative ideas.

Joe Dennis’s spooky shop window.

From four-year-old twins, who dressed as Jack and Victor from Still Game, through to a whole host of intricately designed pumpkins and neeps.

Four-year-old twins Evan and Lucas McPhee, from Lerwick, dressed as Jack and Victor from Still Game.

And of course, Halloween is not just for humans - it’s for creatures too.

Samantha Belokon-Dennis’s hens at Semblister joined in with the Halloween fun.

Not just your regular bats, black cats and werewolves - but also a Halloween hen and a tennis playing dog.

Maevy Gravy's picture of her dog as Bjorn Borg.

If you have anymore Halloween photos to share, email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.