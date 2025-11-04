Planned multi-agency exercise to be held at Tingwall Airport

A planned multi-agency exercise is set to be held at Tingwall Airport - with folk asked to be aware of blue lights and emergency vehicle activity tomorrow evening.

The exercise is set to take place from 7pm tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and is expected to last for around two hours.

SIC staff, will be among those to take part in the exercise alongside partner agencies Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and NHS Shetland.

The aim is to test the airport’s emergency response and the learning outcomes will contribute to the airport’s emergency planning procedures, as part of its licencing requirements for the Civil Aviation Authority.

