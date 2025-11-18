He will recieve the honour with Mātai Airana, Mātai Kotirana - the Centre for Irish and Scottish Studies (CISS), and will be in the position in August and September next year.

The writer behind Tales of a Cosmic Crofter and As The Women Lay Dreaming plans to head there next year after hearing he will receive the 2026 Scottish Writing Fellowship.

“It offers a new perspective on seeing the world, a different view from any I would have imagined ever glimpsing before,” said Murray.

Director of CISS Liam McIlvanney said he was hugely excited at the appointment.

“I can’t wait to welcome Donald S Murray to Ōtepoti. Whether in poems, novels, plays or non-fiction, it is the humanity and craft of Donald’s work that shines through.

“To have a writer and teacher of Donald’s range, experience and accomplishment with us in Dunedin will be a tremendous boon to our students and indeed to the wider community.”

Now a full-time writer living in Shetland, Murray was raised in the Ness district of the Isle of Lewis, where he sees some similarities with New Zealand.

“As an islander from Scotland, surrounded for much of my life by the ocean, its force and fury occasionally preventing me from leaving the shores of my home, I know that my past life will have something in common with those that live in New Zealand.

“There will be much too, however, that is different and unusual, granting me additional and exciting insights I would never have imagined possessing before.”

Murray has written a range of books and published a wide variety of essays, columns, short stories, and poems in The Herald, The Guardian, and The Island Review.

His writing, both of fiction and non-fiction, has received widespread critical acclaim and appeared on shortlists and longlists for numerous literary awards.

His debut novel, As the Women Lay Dreaming, won the Paul Torday Memorial Prize in 2020.

In 2015, Murray’s first full-length Gaelic play Sequamur examined the effect of the First World War on the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, and is now part of the Scottish school curriculum for senior pupils.

His latest work is the poetry collection Tales of a Cosmic Crofter, which is hailed as an “instant classic” by reviewer David Mark Williams for leading UK poetry webzine The Lake.

“These poems fizz with invention and all the verve and colour of a graphic novel,” writes Williams.

As a native Gaelic speaker, Murray can often be heard on BBC Radio nan Gaidheal. He has also appeared on TV, on BBC Four’s Birds Britannia, a series looking at the different birds that live in the UK, and on The Last Seabird Summer, which examined the decline of seabirds in the North Atlantic.

Murray has not visited New Zealand before, but there are connections.

“In my childhood, I recall many of the neighbours in my village of South Dell and local district of Ness in the Isle of Lewis speaking about their time in New Zealand.

“My imagination has visited New Zealand and Dunedin many times, especially after listening to conversations, even on a few occasions from my uncle’s lips. He was a merchant seaman who visited New Zealand frequently in his early life.”

As for his plans during the fellowship, Murray said: “There are one or two ideas – one that I began writing about a few years ago – which I intend to explore while in New Zealand.

“It offers a wonderful and remarkable opportunity to do this. I am also acutely aware that new and original thoughts will come to mind.”