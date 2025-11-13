Crowds braved the mist last Friday to get to Lunna Kirk for a poetry and musical event that proved a real treat.

In the ambient setting of the historic kirk, guests were taken on a journey around Shetland through the poetry readings of Christine De Luca.

Stewart Grains started the evening with the fiddle tune Slockit Light, the slow air by Tom Anderson.

Ami Grains then accompanied Stewart on a second fiddle with a beautiful harmony.

The theme of the evening was Shetland’s abandoned crofthouses, so Slockit Light set the tone for the readings to follow.

De Luca began with poems about crofthouses in Lunnasting, such as Bönidal south of Lunning and Sannik in Swining Voe. From there, avid listeners learned the stories and history of other past dwellings around the isles as De Luca continued to read from her new book Vod. De Luca created her new book in collaboration with Neil Fraser. It features poems about 38 locations in Shetland, written in both Shaetlan and English.

With lots of information, photos and grid references, it is an ideal read for anyone interested in learning more about Shetland’s heritage. Ami Grains, the current young fiddler of the year, performed her traditional set from the competition earlier this year.

The music and poems complemented each other as the Unst Bridal March led on to a poem about a Shetland wedding.

Irvine Grains, who came second in the junior traditional accordion solo section at the Perth Accordion and Fiddle Festival this year, performed a piece he had written for accordion hero Ian MacPhail.

