A frustrated resident has called on councillors and police to tackle the pernicious problem of illegal parking in Lerwick - warning there could be a “serious accident”.

Writing to Lerwick Community Council, the unnamed resident said it was a “continual problem” affecting most parts of the town.

They called on council chairman Jim Anderson to raise the issue with police officers during the council’s next meeting on Monday.

The resident said they had already encountered several problems while driving around the town, including in the centre.

“If they don't do something there's going to be a serious accident,” they warned.

“They could surely speak to residents and get the roads boys to paint more double yellow lines and ‘no parking’ signs.

“I have actually had to get someone that stays across the road from me to move an illegally parked car so I could get into the driveway!

“It's happening all over the town and the Cross and Commercial Street is a disgrace.”

Traffic issues have been major topics of debate at recent meetings of the community council.,

Last month members discussed the SIC’s plans to introduce speed bumps at various locations around town, which they said had been met with unanimous opposition.

The speed bumps are currently planned for King Harald Street and King Erik Street; A969 South Road and Scalloway Road; Burgh Road; and Gilbertson Road and Bell's Road.

A poll in this newspaper found almost 100 per cent opposition to the proposals.

At last month’s meeting the community council agreed to ask the SIC for road safety statistics for further discussions.

