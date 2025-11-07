Shetland area commander Chris Sewell. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Police have caught twice as many drug drivers than those detected over the alcohol limit - amid what police have called an “endemic” problem.

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell said many of these would have gone undetected if it had not been for a new drug wipe pilot scheme.

Around two drivers were under the influence of narcotics in the isles for every one intoxicated with booze since December last year.

Speaking to The Shetland Times today (Friday), Mr Sewell said the situation would "absolutely" be different, if it were not for the new tool given to officers to use in their duty.

“There were very few people reported for that offence because the bar was so high,” Mr Sewell said.

Previously, officers would have to witness and believe a person was incapable of driving - through slurring of words, or being unsteady on their feet - before arresting them.

Then officers would require a doctor to “corroborate” the officer’s evidence in relation to section four of the Road Traffic Act.

That threshold had been lowered through the drugs wipe pilot scheme which made it easier to detect when drivers had been behind the wheel while high on drugs.

“Now somebody could present as not being under the influence or perhaps just showing subtle signs but then when they're drug wipe tested you're finding that they're positive for cocaine, they're positive for cannabis they're positive for some other drug,” Mr Sewell said.

He added this made the roads “less safe” and meant the drug driver was a “danger to other road users”.

A drugs wipe which proved a positive result for cannabis in Fife. Photo: Police Scotland

The drugs wipes pilot was introduced in December last year as a method to help improve road safety.

The project was showcased amid warnings substance misuse had reached a “critical level”.

This meant isles officers had the same tools as mainland counterparts in the road policing departments.

It lasted six months before it was reassessed in June and fully implemented for all officers.

At the time, Police Scotland’s head of road policing Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said Shetland was chosen as the first place to trial the wipes because it provided a "good opportunity”.

Officers were able to be trained quicker which would allow a faster process and more efficient trial.

The pilot has now been extended to cover more parts of Scotland after a successful six-month period in Shetland.

Officers in East Ayrshire and North Aberdeenshire were given training in October to conduct the same scheme as their isles colleagues.

Drug driving offences across Scotland rose by 60 per cent in the past three years, according to Police Scotland figures and is now almost higher than drink driving.

In 2024, there were 2,971 drug driving offences identified by roadside testing compared to 1,852 in 2022.

East Ayrshire and North Aberdeenshire were chosen for several reasons, including the prevalence of drug driving in those areas.

The latest pilot will be evaluated as Police Scotland continues to work closely and carefully with Scottish Police Authority laboratories to ensure testing capacity can be managed. All police officers can use other legislation to deal with potential drug drivers.

A desire to increase the use of roadside drug testing is part of the chief constable’s 2030 Vision for policing in Scotland.