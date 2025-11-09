Guizers marching through the streets of Lerwick during Up-Helly-Aa earlier this year. Photo: Kevin Jones

Nothing compares to Up-Helly-Aa, the isles police chief said reflecting on his first year in charge of the Shetland constabulary.

The only event that comes close - from a policing standpoint - is the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

Area commander Chris Sewell said he has loved his experience since moving to Shetland in October last year.

Since his arrival Mr Sewell has enjoyed his time with the job, the people and the way of life particular highlights.

However, he can understand why people would underestimate the “amazing” work that goes on for himself and officers under his supervision.

Up-Helly-Aa was a particular highlight, Mr Sewell said.

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell. Photo: Dave Donaldson

“People had told me how big an event Up-Helly-Aa was, but seeing it yourself, I don't think you have the appreciation of what it means locally, nationally, internationally,” the police chief said.

“I'm probably more excited about the event this year because I know how big a deal it is.”

While Mr Sewell policed at many high profile football matches on the Scottish mainland, he had never seen anything “on the same scale” as the annual fire festival in Lerwick.

There would also be very few events which would even be comparable, he said.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations were the closest thing he could use as a comparison, Mr Sewell said. Events such as that would attract people from “across the world”.

Mr Sewell worked from 7am on the morning of the Up-Helly-Aa parade in January this year until 3am the following morning.

He wanted to get a sense of the occasion and what the much-anticipated event was all about.

“I'll probably do it all day again in January because the atmosphere is terrific,” Mr Sewell said.

Callum Grains during the morning procession in Lerwick in January during Up-Helly-Aa. Photo: Dave Donaldson

This year’s preparations were also “well under way”.

Meetings had already been held to consider what resources and arrangements needed to be in place in time for the big day.

There would be little change to how the event will be handled compared to last year, Mr Sewell said.

He added: "Last year's event was hugely successful in terms of its delivery, and I'd expect that that same model will continue.”

Mr Sewell tried to settle nervous fire festival-goers at a community safety and resilience meeting in November last year.

Councillors asked for assurances that discussions would be held with all Up-Helly-Aa committees to ensure a safe and enjoyable time would be had by everyone.

This came as eyebrows were raised in 2023 when Mr Sewell’s predecessor, Stuart Clemenson, asked festival marshals to wear hi-vis jackets during the processions.

This was to highlight to members of the crowd who to speak to when they were in need of help.

Roads were partially closed for the morning route in Lerwick, going against tradition.

Instead, the Guizer Jarl’s Squad marched from Islesburgh to the Toll Clock shopping centre – and then on to the Royal British Legion – on “live roads”, with a police vehicle at the front and back of the procession.

Mr Clemenson also faced rumours of an increased police presence with as many as 20 speculated to come north for the event in 2023. However, he later said only 10 would be coming up.

Mr Clemenson insisted police would be “on the periphery” of the festival and would not be involved any more than they needed to be.

Criticism had also been directed at the then-area commander because vans were no longer allowed to transport squads from hall to hall, with Mr Clemenson raising concerns about safety.

