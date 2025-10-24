Harry Lewinton has been reported missing.

A young man has been reported missing and may be trying to travel to live “off-grid” in Shetland.

Police have issued an appeal for information to trace 21-year-old Harry Lewington.

Mr Lewington was last seen on Sunday, 19th October, at his home in Oxfordshire.

Police believe he is in the Highlands and may be trying to travel to the Western Isles, Orkney or Shetland.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black beanie hat and it is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, brown T-shirt, black joggers and carrying a black bag.

“We know that Harry was in Inverness city centre on Tuesday and we believe his intentions are to live off-grid on a Scottish Island,” police said.

“His primary mode of transport so far has been on the rail network.”

People with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 2461 of 22nd October.

