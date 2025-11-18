Police Scotland has warned of worsening conditions of the roads throughout the Highland and Islands region.

Police are advising drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary amid worsening road conditions in snow and ice.

Inspector Samantha Greshon said that while her officers had not been called to any significant incidents so far, the roads were becoming hazardous - particularly in more outlying areas.

“We would rather prevent any accidents from happening in the first place,” she said.

“So the message at the moment is for drivers to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.”

The inspector’s advice follows the start of three days of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from the Met Office.

According to the warning, snow showers will arrive on brisk northerly winds, giving “significant accumulations” in places.

Although there are expected to be regional variations in amounts the amount of snowfall, the Met said that between 2-5cm would be possible at low levels, increasing to as much as 20cm in hilly areas.

“Gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes may accompany some of the showers, posing as additional hazards,” the Met Office said.

“Where showers persist and/or snow partially thaws and then refreezes overnight, this will bring a risk of ice.”

Drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads.

According to reports on the Shetland Road Conditions Facebook page, conditions in the North Mainland have been particularly bad with several vehicles stuck in deep snow.

R Robertson & Son buses said the conditions had deteriorated to the extent that it had become unsafe to continue running services.

All of its services from 7pm onwards have been cancelled.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, but safety always has to come first,” it said.

Meanwhile, Loganair has told customers can rebook their flights for free to avoid the potential flight disruption.

