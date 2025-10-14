A political candidate has been left in shock after a fake AI video of her image and voice was used to spread misinformation about her transport campaign.

The SNP’s candidate for Shetland, Hannah Mary Goodlad, said the realistic video was posted on TikTok to give the impression she was campaigning for female-only cabins on NorthLink Ferries.

Ms Goodlad, who yesterday secured support for her motion calling for a local quota of cabins and vehicle spaces, to be reserved on the ferries - and also for an end to seasonal peak fares for islanders - said the video was a “smear campaign”.

She has never called for female-only cabins.

“It has really shaken me,” Ms Goodlad said.

“To see something that looks like me and sounds like me but isn’t me is really quite upsetting.”

Ms Goodlad said the video had highlighted to her some of the dangers of the “digital age” we now live in.

“We saw this sort of thing in the US election and UK election and now there are even smear tactics at a very local level,” she added.

The candidate said she was disappointed to see misinformation about a campaign issue, which she had worked hard on and could be of great benefit, being used for misinformation.

She said several people had already reported the video to TikTok and she hoped it could be “nipped in the bud”.

