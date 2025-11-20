Political candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad, pictured right, during a trip with other Shetlanders to Faroe.

A political candidate has visited Faroe to learn how the self-governing nation’s “can-do attitude” may benefit Shetland on key issues including tunnels, autonomy and energy.

Hannah Mary Goodlad, who hopes to become the isles’ MSP at next years Scottish elections, said the contrast between Faroe and Shetland was “huge”.

Speaking from Tórshavn, Ms Goodlad said: ‘Faroe appears to have got a lot of the things right that we continue to struggle with here in Shetland.

“Their air links are locally controlled; their wind turbines are community owned and they abandoned inter island ferries in favour of tunnels several generations ago.”

The SNP candidate said she had made the visit to learn more about how Faroe had managed to be so successful and how Shetland might “learn some lessons”.

As well as meeting various Faroese food, energy and telecoms companies, Ms Goodlad is also having discussions with the Faroese Prime Minister Aksel Vilhelmsson Johannesen and other government ministers.

“I am aiming to get a better understanding of how Faroese home rule works and to see what lessons there may be for Shetland in achieving a greater degree of autonomy,” Ms Goodlad said.

“The thing that strikes me the most about the islands is the inner resilience, getting to ‘yes’ and setting their ambitions high.”

“Shetland can also find a new direction for our future, one where we take greater responsibility for decisions that matter to us.

“The door to more local powers is open under an SNP government, but we must turn that handle.

“No one will hand Shetland the powers we need.

“We must demand them ourselves.”

Speaking to The Shetland Times before the trip, Ms Goodlad said it formed part of a wider drive within her campaign to reorient Shetland’s political and cultural connections out across the North Sea.

Others joining her included travel writer and tour guide Laurie Goodlad, UHI Shetland’s director of research Beth Mouat and author and former head of the Shetland Fishermen’s Association John Goodlad.

