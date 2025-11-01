The political parties vying for Shetland’s Holyrood seat have clashed over devolving control of the seabed — even if their local representatives appear to largely agree with one another.

The Crown Estate, which leases out Britain’s seabed, was devolved to Scotland in 2017 and (as Crown Estate Scotland) has since been charged since then with earning “best value” from marine developments for taxpayers.

After overseeing the controversial ScotWind leasing round in 2020, however, the estate’s Scottish managers have come under increasing scrutiny from politicians north of the border.

“We now see Crown Estate Scotland behaving in exactly the same way that the Crown Estate did when it was answerable to the Treasury here in London,” said isles MP Alistair Carmichael in a commons debate on devolution last week.

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Asked whether the SNP would support devolving Crown Estate Scotland’s roles to Shetland, the party’s spokesperson for science and energy, Graham Leadbitter, said he agreed with Mr Carmichael “to an extent” but quibbled whether local authorities could manage energy issues where they overlapped with national security.

Mr Carmichael was unconvinced: “His party have for years on end grabbed power from our communities wherever they could,” he said after the exchange.

“Meaningful devolution of Crown Estate Scotland funds would be just one step towards reversing their undermining of local government – but we have a long way to go to reverse the SNP’s control-freakery.”

The SNP’s Holyrood candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad, meanwhile, confirmed this week that full devolution of Crown Estate Scotland will be a part of her manifesto, expected in February.

“Crown Estate Scotland is essentially a tax that the Scottish government has taken from Shetland’s marine space,” she said.

As of the new year, Shetland’s share of the Scottish seabed will contribute three times more to Crown Estate Scotland than it receives from the latter’s revenue allocations, according to calculations shared by Ms Goodland.

SNP Candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad.

Instead, Ms Goodlad said she wants to see Shetland make its own decisions, and reap its own rewards.

“For Shetland, Crown Estate Scotland funding and management should be devolved,” she said. “There should be a one-stop shop in Shetland for managing its own Crown Estate licensing, revenue, income, permitting — that would be proportionate and fair.”

It remains to be seen, if elected, whether Ms Goodlad would be able to persuade her SNP colleagues.

“There's a willingness right across the SNP to recognize and support our island communities to fully fulfill their potential,” she said. “I sense nothing but goodwill from the SNP in terms of making sure that it tries to reflect a more diverse Scotland.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.