POLL: Are too many children labelled as having additional support needs (ASN)?

Hayfield House is the building where SIC children's services are based.

Pupils with additional support needs (ASN) were found to have been involved in 86.5 per cent of the physical and verbal attacks on school staff in the last year, according to exclusive figures released to The Shetland Times.

This saw more calls for the education system in the isles to be restructured to allow for more compassion for all pupils - especially those with disabilities.

Ability Shetland’s team leader Stephanie Bain criticised the council’s use of “ASN” as a reason behind the 623 violent outbursts and verbal attacks out of 720 between October 2024 and September this year.

She said this painted a harmful image that children with disabilities should be “feared”.

Mrs Bain also said too many pupils were being labelled as having ASN.

ASN covers a broad spectrum of needs ranging from severe disabilities through to eczema and short-term illnesses, as well as family issues and environmental factors.

Mrs Bain said the sub-categories of ASN were so varied they had become meaningless, as almost everyone could be classed as ASN.

She thought it was “unfair” as it gave a false impression..

“It’s making folk reach a conclusion that all disabled bairns are aggressive and are to be feared,” Mrs Bain said.

A report to the council’s education and families committee in February showed that 38.5 per cent of Shetland primary pupils had ASN and 42.7 per cent of secondary pupils.

Nationally, there has been a sharp rise in the number of of children categorised as having ASN.

Do you think too many pupils are being categorised as having ASN? Take part in our poll and let us know.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.