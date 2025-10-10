POLL: Have we become less resilient to stormy weather?

Storm Amy brought major disruption to the isles - with NorthLink Ferries, Loganair flights and internet connections all affected.

The Met Office issued weather warnings, social media commentary went into overdrive and the media, including The Shetland Times, probably played its part in adding to the sense of impending disaster.

St Ninian's beach amid Storm Amy, Photo: Brian Gray

But while stormy weather is certainly an inconvenience, particularly for island communities, have people become less resilient and more inclined to panic and complain?

Columnist Laurie Goodlad made the point in this week’s Straight Talking column after a visitor to Shetland wrote to her to complain how a storm had disrupted their travel plans.

“When I was growing up they were simply called gales,” she wrote.

“I don’t ever remember hearing of a Met Office warning being placed over us. And if there was one, we certainly didn’t talk about it. We just got on with things.

Stormy scenes witnessed from the Ness of Sound on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Leith

“Today, events are cancelled, ferry sailings suspended, an where we once just quietly carried on, our days are now often rearranged around last-minute school closures, travel disruption and media melodrama.

“But beyond all these lingering inconveniences, there’s a growing sense that people expect that someone must wave a magic want and fix their problems.

“Living on an island - or visiting an island - always comes with risk, and that risk is heightened if travelling in the stormier months following the equinox. But rather than vent frustration on islanders, who already have deep sympathy for the plight of stranded travellers, it might be an idea to do as islanders do: always allow leeway in your plans, particularly if travelling overseas, allow an overnight each way to allow for delay or cancellation, ensure you have travel insurance, and learn to roll with it.

“It’s an inconvenience, but one that can’t be controlled. And, after all, it’s all part of the adventure.”

What do you think? Have people become less resilient to weather-related disruption, and quicker to complain, or are they entitled to expect better from service providers, even in stormy weather?

