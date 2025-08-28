POLL: Should Shetland seek greater independence along similar lines to Faroe?

The debate on whether Shetland should seek greater independence has been revived following last week's discussions with the first minister.

Speaking after the Shetland's Future event, Mr Swinney appeared to be in favour of greater devolution for the isles - but fell short of full independence.

While he suggested Scotland was entitled to a referendum on independence, as the UK is supposed to be a "union of equals", Mr Swinney said the same did not apply to Shetland as it is part of Scotland.

SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad said Shetland could secure more powers within existing legislation, such as the Islands Act, which she said the SIC had yet to do.

In recent days The Shetland Times has also received numerous letters addressing the question of self-determination, or greater autonomy, and what position the SIC has taken.

It is almost five years since councillors made national headlines when they voted to explore "financial and political self-determination".

Despite a flurry of interest in the subsequent weeks and months, the motion did not progress much further.

In the past, autonomy up to the level of Faroese independence has been suggested as good level to aim for.

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.