Driving tests in Shetland begin at Islesburgh House.

A national charity called for new measures to be put in place to make the roads safer, proposing that new drivers wait to get their full licence.

This comes after Shetland Islands Council began consultations on new traffic calming schemes in Lerwick to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

The Road Safety Trust proposed a number of measures earlier this week. These included a phased approach to granting full driving licences to new drivers.

Seventy-two per cent of people were supportive of introducing a Graduated Driver Licensing scheme - a policy which would mean learners would take longer to get their full licences.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has previously championed this approach as it would allow learners to gain more experience on the roads in a delayed process under “lower risk” situations.

Young drivers, it said, were “grossly overrepresented” in official accident figures.

According to the association, it is divided into three stages: a minimum supervised learning period, an intermediate licence period that places restrictions on the newly qualified driver, and the acquisition of a full, unrestricted, driving licence available after completion of the first two stages.

The current system allows a newly-passed driver to go out alone in their car immediately after they have passed their test.

The ABI said it was “therefore unsurprising” to see many young people pass as quickly ass possible. A lot of which take a few months to “learn the skills required”.

The Graduated Driving Licensing scheme would mean those without their full licence would be allowed to drive but with restrictions in place on them.

Drivers who have yet to “graduate” would not be allowed to drive at night between certain times. They would also be limited to how many passengers they could carry.

With that in mind, The Shetland Times is asking readers “would you support the introduction of Graduated Driving Licensing?”

The Road Safety Trust also proposed mandatory eyesight tests for drivers over 70.

Its study found four in five people were supportive of this measure.

Today (Friday) a Lerwick optician reminded people to get their eyes checked as the dark nights draw in.

Thomas Bruin, optometry director at Specsavers Lerwick, said drivers have to remain “extra vigilant” when it comes to their vision, due to the combination of icy roads, winter sun and shorter days.

The call comes ahead of the clocks turning back an hour on Sunday.

“As visibility drops and road conditions worsen, winter can really test your eyesight, so keeping up to date with your eye tests is very important,” Mr Bruin said.

