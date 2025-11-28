POLL: Would you be willing to pay parking charges to fund a traffic warden?

Broken parking ticket machine in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Iain Duck

The prospect of charges being introduced to the SIC’s car parks in Lerwick sparked considerable debate online earlier this week.

The Shetland Times reported that the council may need to start charging to cover the cost of bringing traffic wardens back.

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison explained the possible requirements in a letter to Lerwick Community Council, which is due to be discussed on Monday.

After the idea of traffic wardens won some approval at LCC’s latest meeting, Mrs Sandison said she had asked her roads officials to “consider “consider the merits” in seeking approval from Scottish ministers for decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE).

She said DPE enabled councils to issue parking penalties for stationary traffic offences, which would cease to become criminal offences enforced by the police and instead become civil penalties enforced by the council.

The chief executive said councils using DPE would retain income from penalty charges and from on and off street parking to finance the operation.

“DPE regimes should be financially sustainable as far as is possible, using the revenue from penalty charge notices and other parking income to meet the costs of the regime,” Mrs Sandison added.

“Therefore, areas where DPE applies will charge for parking in municipal car parks and also, where appropriate, implement charges for residential area parking permits to support the costs of the DPE regime.”

Although there had been some support for the general idea of bringing traffic wardens back, the suggestion of introducing parking charges to pay for them has proven less popular.

People commenting on social media suggested the parking situation was not bad enough to warrant paying for wardens.

A comment on Reestit Spoots Facebook page suggested The Shetland Times poll could ask whether councillors and officials should be exempt from parking charges.

We did consider it. Instead, we are asking the more general question? Would you be willing to pay parking charges to fund a traffic warden?

