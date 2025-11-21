POLL: Would you welcome more NorthLink cabins if it meant they were smaller and lacked ensuite facilities?

A survey of travellers on the lifeline ferry service has posed a question on the frequently discussed issue of cabins.

Transport Scotland has asked whether NorthLink ferry passengers would welcome additional cabins being made available if it meant they were smaller and lacked the current ensuite shower and toilet facilities.

Under the suggested proposals, shower and toilet facilities would instead be provided in shared blocks for males and females.

Many NorthLink travellers have highlighted the lack of cabin availability as a major concern for the service - particularly those who dislike pods.

However, not everyone is in favour of smaller cabins.

Shetland Tourism Association chairwoman Amanda Hawick said the long-term solution must be larger vessels - not smaller cabins.

Meanwhile, Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage has previously made calls for Japanese style sleeping pods, with the idea gaining some support on social media.

What do you think? Would you accept smaller cabins if it meant there were more of them?

Take part in our poll and let us know.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.