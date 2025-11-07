Traffic warden

A plea was made this week for a traffic warden to return to the streets of Lerwick to tackle illegal parking.

Monday night’s meeting of Lerwick Community Council (LCC) heard parking had reached “horrendous” levels in the town.

That struck a chord with community councillor Amanda Hawick, who said the appointment of a warden would help ease the problem.

She described the traffic situation in Lerwick as “an accident waiting to happen”.

LCC members agreed to write to the council to ask for a traffic warden to be employed.

But what do you think? Would a traffic warden be just the ticket? Or would it be a step too far for the town?

