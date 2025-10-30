Ponies return to Mousa for first time in half a century

A key part of Mousa’s heritage has returned to the island with ponies taking up residence in the island for the first time in almost half a century.

Two ponies were transferred across to the island last week via the Mousa Boat - which crofter Brendon Smith confirmed had been a pleasant voyage.

“The journey wis nae budder at all. We stood close tae dem to make sure they knew we were there, but dir wis nae budder wi’ dem at all.”

Irvine Burgess (left) and Brendon Smith with the ponies in Mousa. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Mousa once had around a dozen ponies - with the island proving an ideal spot with its tremendous grazing and shelter.

However, Mr Smith said the last Mousa stud was used until the late 1970s or early 1980s and none had roamed in the island since.

While two ponies have been placed back in the island so far, Mr Smith told this newspaper another is going to be added to the group.

“It’s just something that feels right. This last week, wir bought annider Shetland pony with the Mousa bloodline, so two o’ the three

ponies we have noo has the original bloodline. Dat wis something dat wis important to me.

“Hopefully we’ll keep a couple of females and dat will be the new Mousa line. It feels you’re putting something back to the island

dats been teen oot and all the important folk is happy wi’ it,” he added.





