A woman was thrown from the pony she was riding after the animal was thought to have been spooked by a passing car.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the incident, which happened on the A970 near the Sumburgh Airport runway crossing shortly after 2pm yesterday (Tuesday).

PC Ben Stall said: “I would appeal to anybody who saw the horse being spooked to get in touch, especially if you have dash cam footage.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind motorists to be respectful to all road users, especially horses as they are more vulnerable.

“Always overtake wide and slow, giving the horse and rider extra room.

“If you can't overtake, then follow at a distance until it is safe to overtake slowly.”

According to the Highway Code, drivers should slow to a maximum of 10mph when passing horses and allow at least two metres of space.

The pony rider is reported to “okay but sore”, while the animal is also unharmed.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit the Police Scotland website, quoting incident reference 1965 of 14/10/2025.