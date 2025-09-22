Popular cafe 'saddened' to be cutting opening hours amid staff shortage

A seafront cafe will be ending its Sunday breakfast and brunch sessions.

Fjarå Café Bar said on Facebook it was "saddened" to announce the reduction in opening hours.

Fjarå Cafe Bar. Photo: Google.

"This is just for the foreseeable, but we remain hopeful we will be able to reopen on Sundays in the not too distant future," the post continued.

"Of course, this is not ideal for us, but at the given time, with the shortage of staff we are currently facing, we feel it is the best option for us.

"We remain thankful to all our loyal customers for the continued support, we are forever grateful."

The decision has come around four months after the business went up for sale.

Current owner Jonathan Williamson said the at the time the sale represented “a rare chance to acquire a thriving business with a solid foundation in the Shetland Islands”.

Fjarå is open from 8am-10pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

