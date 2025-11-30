Fresh concerns over island depopulation have been highlighted in a worrying new report.

The findings from Scottish Rural College (SRUC) reveal island communities continue to face “significant demographic challenges”.

And the report, titled Demographic change and out-migration in rural and island Scotland, paints a worrying picture about Shetland’s future.

The study forms part of a project known as Reimagined Policy Futures: Shaping Sustainable, Inclusive and Just Rural and Island Communities in Scotland, or ReRIC for short. It was conducted by SRUC research fellows Ana Winship, Francis Naab, research associate Bryony Nelson and senior lecturer Jane Atterton.

They charted the change in population figures between 2001 and 2021. Overall, Shetland’s population grew by five percent. But the figures for parts of Shetland’s North Mainland and the North Isles dropped by almost a tenth, highlighting a challenge in maintaining population figures in some of Shetland’s more rural areas.

The age structure of isles residents posed concern, too, with population declines seen in all age groups up until, and including, the 20-44 age category.

In contrast, Shetland was shown to have a notably high concentration of older adults, with some areas showing aged dependency ratios exceeding 50 per cent.

Unst and Yell were among a number of locations where populations were ageing faster than in urban areas.

The report cited findings by a project led by Novel Insights on Scotland’s Rural and Island Economies (Nirsie), which suggested this trend was “especially pronounced” in remote and very remote regions, where individuals over 80 comprise six per cent of the population, and those over 65 make up a quarter of the population.

“Several regions, including the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Lewis in the Western Isles, Unst and Yell in the Shetland Islands, and Westray and Sanday in the Orkney Islands, show notably high concentrations of older adults, with ratios exceeding 50 per cent in some areas,” the report states.

Shetland is projected to experience population decline or grow below Scotland’s national at least until 2028, posing a potentially even greater impact on workforce availability and service provision.

The research draws on new survey and interview data, as well as international case studies from Canada, Sweden, and Croatia, to explore the drivers and impacts of population change and identify potential solutions.

Lead author Ana Winship said: “Our research confirmed the complexity of demographic change processes in rural and island Scotland.”

