‘Population, that’s what we need” — will investment in Fair Isle pay off in people?

"There's potential for a lot to happen

Fair Isle’s wish list has spent the year rapidly contracting.

First a new bird observatory finished construction in time for the first full season since its predecessor burnt down in 2019.

Then, in September, a new ferry entered construction and weeks later came a grant for replacement wind turbines, batteries and a grid upgrade. The island is even expecting two new fire-fighting recruits come spring.

None of these boons were necessarily unexpected but, like buses, many appear to be pulling into the island at once.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Fiona Mitchell, an islander since the 1970s, “but it has had to happen.”

Mrs Mitchell is acting secretary of the Fair Isle Development Company, a trustee of the Fair Isle Marine Research Organisation and Fair Isle’s community councillor (in Dunrossness).

When I find her in Stackhoull stores on the island, Mrs Mitchell is manually setting the typeface for the post office’s date stamp — she is also island shopkeeper, and postmistress.

“Fair Isle has good job opportunities but everybody has to have more than one job to make it viable,” says Robert Mitchell, Fiona’s husband, a shopkeeper himself and treasurer for the Fair Isle Electricity Company.

In that role Mr Mitchell has seen Fair Isle — which runs its own entirely isolated grid — switch to 24-hour power and go almost entirely renewable between three turbines, a solar array and battery system.

That grid is now showing its age. Two of three turbines are not working, nor are the batteries they power holding quite as much energy as was hoped, for quite as long.

Two of Fair Isle's three wind turbines are currently broken. A new grant announced this autumn promises not just to fix them, but help with a new battery system too.

Like many of the investments coming into Fair Isle, it is more necessity than nicety for the island.

The Scottish government and Shetland Islands Council are splitting the £45 million bill for a new ferry and terminals.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise coughed up £2.35m to help build the bird observatory, and the government has more recently pledged another £130,000 for a solar array powering the site.

That was joined in October by another £183,000 to help improve a 24-hour grid system, which itself was set up with £1.5m from the Scottish government in 2018.

That works out to nearly £50m — or, for an island of roughly 60, £800,000 of investment per head.

For all the pounds pouring in, the measure of their return will be in people.

“We’re looking for population — that’s what we need,” said Mrs Mitchell, as her husband pauses stacking shelves.

“If you have the infrastructure in place and resources that you can use — whether that’s the turbine, the fibreoptic, the new boat — then you make Fair Isle attractive for people who want to come and live here,” she said.

“People’s expectations are different now. When my family came in the 70s they didn’t expect to have 24-hour power.”

“Or internet,” said Mr Mitchell.

“But now that’s the minimum — reliable power and a ferry that operates,” said Mrs Mitchell.

“You want to reverse what’s happening at the moment,” Mr Mitchell added. “For whatever reason, the island has declined population-wise in the last 10 years, just because people have gotten older. We’re a classic example — we came here, our kids grew up here. Now they’ve gone off to make their own lives and our household has gone down to two,” said Mr Mitchell.

“We need to try and attract people who think ‘actually I probably could live on Fair Isle’,” said Mrs Mitchell.

Some already do. Just six months ago a new family moved to the island and, while trick-or-treating is a little more challenging in Fair Isle’s blustery wind, a number of kids made it to a Halloween party at the new bird observatory.

Steve Holgate and his wife Ruth moved to the island in July to take up hospitality roles with the bird observatory.

It is already clear to him that individual investments don’t work in siloes, but rely on each other to help the island.

While the observatory will doubtless increase traffic to a new ferry, without its more reliable service the observatory itself struggles to get the food to feed guests at full capacity.

“We need that ferry,” he said.

Last week marked the end of the new Bird Observatory's first season.

In turn, none of it would function without a community willing to share the load.

“It’s very welcoming; everybody helps everybody out all the time,” he said. From loading livestock on and off the ferry to baling in the summer, “people look after each other”.

As I leave Stackhoull after talking to the Mitchells I bump into David Parnaby, a former bird observatory staffer now kitted out in the high-vis of Scottish Water.

The wind is starting to whip flights back to Mainland off schedule by this point, and I have half an hour to gather my things before hurrying to the airstrip.

There, as if the roulette of Halloween costumes has not quite ended, are Mrs Mitchell and Mr Parnaby in flame-retardant work suits to weigh bags and load up the plane.

“It does look like there’s there’s a lot of investment at the moment,” said Mrs Mitchell. “Hopefully it will pay off.”

"You want to reverse what's happening at the moment," said Robert Mitchell, shopkeeper and treasurer with the Fair Isle Electricity Company.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.