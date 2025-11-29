The area of the power cut. Image: SSEN

A power cut in part of Lerwick has affected homes and businesses, including Tesco, which has had to turn customers away.

SSEN said the power cut was reported at around 4.40pm today (Saturday).

Initially, it was affecting much of Lerwick. However, the affected area has now been reduced to around Sound.

Shoppers at Tesco were asked to leave the store. Lengthy queues were reported in the car park.

Fjara has also been affected.

“Unfortunately if the power does not come back on we will have no other option than to close,” it said on Facebook.

SSEN’s power track shows that an engineer is on site and power is expected to be restored by 10pm.

