A prolific fundraiser is running a pop-up shop at the Scalloway Youth and Community Centre.

Kathryn Fullerton has already raised a staggering £80,000 over the years. But she saw a golden opportunity to add to that already impressive tally by raising funds for Prostate Scotland.

Kathryn is a regular fundraiser along with her crewmates from Northlink, where she works on the ferry.

Each year a charity is chosen for crew fundraisers and a variety of events, including an annual charity walk from Lerwick to Scalloway, are used to support the chosen cause.

On this occasion Kathryn has been working solo with the charity shop, which has been a “fantastic” success, as well as an ideal way for local folk to recycle toys, clothes and household items in the run-up to Christmas.

A final total of funds raised will be released once the shop has finished.

The shop is open tomorrow from 2pm to 5pm and on Saturday from 11am to 3pm, when everything will be discounted for the last day of trading.

Previous shoppers will find it worth a return as the stock is turned over promptly, with new goods on display every day.

Parking is readily available right next to the door - and if the billboard is out, Kathryn is there.

The shop’s popularity, both for donations and for shoppers, leads Kathryn to her only mild lament that she could have done with more space.

Kathryn follows in her mother’s footsteps, as she worked in the former Scalloway charity shop in Berry Road along with her auntie.

“I do enjoy it, “ she said.

The subject of her mother’s work in the Scalloway charity shop came up while Kathryn was cutting hair for a senior lady in the community recently - and this started her thinking about the possibilities of her own pop-up shop.

She also has a Christmas raffle coming up on the ferry and knits toory caps to order as another of her own fundraisers.

Her total fundraising to date has topped an incredible £80,000 over the years, and she will continue this commitment whenever opportunity arises.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.