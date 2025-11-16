Virtual reality headsets proved popular at the science fair.

Hundreds of pupils attended a bigger and better science fair to take part in experiments across such diverse fields as astronomy and ancient technology.

Organised by Shetland Aerogenerators, this year’s event attracted more than 650 secondary school pupils - up by 50 per cent on last year - and plans are already afoot to make it even bigger next time round.

Held in the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick last week, the event also featured more activities than before, extra exhibitors and had so much packed in it lasted for a whole extra day.

Some of the new themes for pupils to explore included biodiversity, plants, animals and oceans. There were also classes led by specialists on topics such as Shetland’s night sky, engineering and climate change. In all there were 29 activities across nine sessions.

Pupils test how much energy they can produce by cycling.

Following a hiatus, the fair was reintroduced last year as part of the Shetland Aerogenerators’ community benefit offering.

Shetland Aerogenerators project manager and science fair organiser Andi Grochowski said: “We appreciate how hard our local schools work to educate and inspire Shetland’s children, so we are delighted to offer a day out where we can add the applied and relatable earning from national leaders who aren’t available every day.

“Among our most important principles while planning this remained that the schools shouldn’t feel burdened with the organisation and that no one would be excluded due to geography. It seems to have gone well, and it was great to see the islands and Mainland schools, both pupils and teachers, get a chance to learn together.

“It was especially rewarding to see the large number of girls inspired by and engaging with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) topics.”

Shetland Aerogenerators, which is the developer of the Luggie's Knowe windfarm, awarded its core funding to Brae school parent council to improve Stem opportunities in Shetland.

Parent council co-chairman Ellis Nicolson said the fair provided pupils with a “diverse and enriching” Stem experience, exploring subjects ranging from archaeology and biodiversity to aquaculture, energy efficiency, and space science.

“It was inspiring to see such a wide range of organisations participating and generously dedicating their time and expertise to support the event,” he added.

“The team at Shetland Aerogenerators delivered an outstanding job in organising the fair and providing funding, alongside contributions from other valued sponsors, to whom we are extremely grateful.

“Congratulations to everyone involved for making the 2025 Science Fair a resounding success.”

Organisers have thanked the Anderson High School S6 pupils who supported the younger pupils.

They have also thanked NorthLink for provided additional travel support for partners.

Planning is about to start for next year’s fair - and there are already expectation it will be even bigger again.

