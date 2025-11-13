Pupils at Tingwall Primary School who are presenting Give Us A Tune

One of the biggest fundraising events in the calendar returns tomorrow (Friday) - and this year is shaping up to be an “amazing” night.

BBC Radio Shetland has organised a bumper evening of fundraising events in aid of Children in Need - with a full programme of music set to keep the donations coming until the wee small hours.

An impressive 100 items have been donated to this year’s auctions - making it one of the best ever .

Since the appeal started in the 1980s, more than £1 million has been raised in Shetland.

And worthy causes throughout the isles have shared in the benefits too.

♦ Ability Shetland is using its £125,000 grant over three years to fund clubs and activities for young people with disabilities.

♦ Shetland Women’s Aid secured £50,000 over three years to support children and young people who have been affected by complex life challenges.

♦ Shetland Peeries Makkers’ grant of £5,000 is providing social knitting sessions for young people.

♦ The North Isles Junior Football Club is in the second year of its £5,000 grant, which is helping to fund travel.

♦ Lerwick Thistle Football Club award of £5,000 is allowing two groups of young people to travel to tournaments.

On the night, there is a marathon programme of music, entertainment and fundraising auctions.

Tingwall Primary School pupils will be kicking things off to present Give us a Tune.

Then Claire White will present the marathon six-hour programme until 1am, showcasing some of the best live music in Shetland along with the popular auction.

Claire White will be presenting Radio Shetland's marathon Children in Need fundraiser

Items donated this year include everything from knitwear, jewellery and boat trips, to a carefully crafted stone croft house and even the offer of a house declutter. All the auction items can be viewed on the BBC Radio Shetland Facebook page.

The early auction is from 7-9pm, the Star auction from 9.30pm-12.30am and the late auction from 9-11pm.

Last year Shetland raised more than £20,000 for Children in Need - with more than triple that amount coming back to the islands to support charities this year.

Radio Shetland editor John Johnston said: “The support for the appeal is amazing. Every year we witness such generosity by people and businesses through their donations. It's fantastic to see is that so much money is coming back to Shetland to support such worthy charities and sporting groups across the Isles. We’re all looking forward to the programme on Friday and hope lots of folk will listen in and bid on our auction by calling 694747.”

Music line-up:

6pm: Tingwall Primary School pupils present Give Us A Tune.

7pm: Young Fiddler of the Year - Ami Grains

7.20pm: Irvine Grains on the accordion

7.30pm: Laldy – a group of young musicians.

8pm: Gemma Donald and the Shetland Swing Band

9pm: Freda Leask

9.30pm: Stewart Hutchison

10pm: Da Fustra

11pm: First First Soliders

Midnight: Maggie Adamson followed by The Revellers.

Early Auction:

1. Rare chance to present Give us a Tune- Radio Shetland's flagship music programme on Friday nights.

2. Pair of knitted Dags - Barbara Cheyne.

3. RAM Knitwear snood - Roisin McAtammey.

4. Indian head massage - Hjemli Reflexology.

5. Fish hamper of winner's choice to the value of £150 - QA Fish.

6. Christmas tree - Cope.

7. A festive hamper of goodies - Scoop.

8. Tour of the mill for 10 people - Jamieson's of Shetland.

9. A Children in Need sponge cake made - Wendy Best.

10. One hour sauna session for up to eight people - Haar Sauna.

11. Handmade wooden Christmas tree Sculpture - Gibby Pottinger of Wid Wark.

12. Large Pudsey Bear cuddle toy.

13. Scottish parliament goody bag.

14. Christmas cake - Hazel Sinclair.

15. Knitted lace cowl - Lillian Mikolajczak.

16. Signed Reactors by The Revellers vinyl.

17. Hand-knitted blanket - Freya Hunter.

18. 1kg of Uradale Sassermaet - Jakob Eunson.

19. Calendar and stationery set of greeting cards - Helen Acklam.

20. Asta Golf Club membership for one adult for the 2026 season, plus an Asta Golf Club toorie.

21. Hand-knitted blue Fair Isle toorie - Kay Pearson.

22. A box of mauve primroses - Jean Keith.

23. Mary O’Burland’s Book O Truckit Trows - Mary Isbister.

24. Scarf - Jane Jacobs.

25. Framed Smirk print - Stephen Gordon.

26. A bottle of blended Scotch Whisky of Old St Andrews - Magnie Williamson.

27. Dr Who Pudsey.

28. A 25kg bag of the Flea's totties.

29. Love from Shetland Gift Bag with soaps, body cream and a candle.

30. Rattan woven napkin holder and decorated paper weight.

31. A purple ukulele and black carry case.

32. Two tickets to Shetland County Dama's stage show - Twist

33. 100% extra-fine merino scarf - Nielanell -

Star Auction

1. Burra Bear - Peerie Rasmie o Pitt Lane.

2. Accordion and Fiddle Concert package

3. Trip for up to 12 passengers on the Dim Riv

4. Wooden model1970s Bedford Viceroy - Ian Smith

5. Box of haddock - LHD

6. Parking on pier for 12 months - LPA

7. Trip for eight people on pilot ship the Knab - LPA

8. Inter-island flight voucher for a return trip for two to Foula or Fair Isle.

9. Ram's head fire poker - Bryden Jacobson of Brokkr Forge

10. Ooie Art - Peerie Oorick - Ann Marie Anderson

11. A voucher for up to £200 worth of tyres - Brae Garage

12. One day sail for one person on the Swan

13. NorthLink voucher for one return trip on any route for two passengers including car, and cabin.

14. Whale print - Paul Bloomer

15. A trip out with the library van.

16. A four-hour jewellery making workshop - Shetland Jewellery

17. Two dozen Shetland oysters, an oyster knife and oyster farm tour - Shetland Oyster Company.

18. One year Shetland Recreational Trust MORE4Life membership - Shetland Gas Plant.

19. Mousa Boat trip for a family of four.

20. Dinner, bed and breakfast for two at Busta House Hotel - EnQuest.

21. Boat tour around Bressay and Noss for an adult and child - Seabirds and Seals - The Original Noss Boat.

22. One year free swim pass - Shetland Recreational Trust.

23. A six month membership to the Shetland Weight Training Club in Scalloway

24. A piano tune composed by George Spence

25. Tommy the Cat Experience including a Tommy calendar, meet and greet at Tommy’s House and the chance to pick his next bandana

26. Stone model croft house made by Frank Manson

27. Healthcraft hamper and £30 gift voucher

28. Polished stone Viking figure

29. Introduction to Speciality Coffee Class for two

30. Tickets for two people to fly to the mainland donated by Loganair

31. A large wooden SIC Ferry model made by Peter Thomson

32. For tickets to Islesburgh Drama Group's Pop up Panto.

33. A dozen Sandwick Bakery softies per week for a year - Spar

34. A home decluttering service.

Late Auction:

1. House of Commons goody bag

2. Three hour clean - Susie Shine

3. Knitted toorie - Margaret Tulloch

4. Walking stick for adult or child or Harry Potter wizard Wand - Vic

5. Potted Christmas tree - Brae Building Centre

6. A dozen escallonia in pollypots - Jean Keith

7. Voucher for a meal at Da Haaf in Scalloway

8. A pot - Vidlin Pottery

9. Calendar and year book - Shetland Fishermen’s Association.,

10. £25 voucher - Aa'firedup

11. Pendant of a ewe - Yala Jewellery

12. Knitted doll - Marion Gill.

13. Full set of four alloy wheel refurbishment - Malakoff Shetland Powder Coatings.

14. Signed copy of Shaetlan: A young language wi aald rots - Roy Mullay

15. Scottish Sea Farms - £100 voucher for a restaurant of the winner's choice

16. The Outpost Experience - Hand feed the animals and run with the emus.

17. A whole salmon - Cooke Scotland

18. A 30 minute reflexology gift voucher - Hjemli Reflexology

19. Puffin photo book - Richard Ashbee

20. Hand-knitted dags - Florence Smith.

21. Asta Golf Club membership for one adult for the 2026 season, plus a Asta Golf Club toorie.

22. Hand-knitted Fair Isle toorie - Kay Pearson

23. A dozen flowering currant in pollypots - Jean Keith.

24. A Shetland football shirt

25. Hamper - Bigton Community Shop

26. A free space at an art class led by Meleri Mair Thomas

27. Doctor Who Pudsey.

28. Two kilo bags of haddock and monkfish - Radiant Star

29. Two £20 vouchers for Bigton Bakery.

30. Tickets for two people to fly to the mainland - Loganair.

31. A bottle of limited edition whisky - Lerwick Distillery.

32. Two very rare and original photographs taken by Jack Peterson in 40s and 50s.

33. Two tickets to Gemma Donald and the Shetland Swing Band's Christmas Spectacular.

