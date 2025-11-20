Pudsey with retired banker Joyce Williamson who helps with the appeal in Shetland.

The annual Children in Need appeal in Shetland has raised an amazing £22,000 for worthy causes - including in the isles.

This year’s marathon fundraiser featured musical performances and three auctions with 100 items donated.

BBC Radio Shetland editor John Johnston said his team was “delighted” with the community support for the appeal.

“It’s an incredible total this year that means almost one pound per head of the population has been raised across the islands,” he added.

“Thanks to everyone who donated items to our auction, the musicians who gave up their evening for the live programme and especially to listeners who dug deep once again to support the appeal.

“This year’s appeal is currently supporting five local charities including Ability Shetland, Women’s Aid, the Peerie Makkers Group, the North Isles Football Club along with Lerwick Thistle Football Club.”

Since the appeal started in the 1980s, more than £1m has been raised for worthy causes in Shetland.

