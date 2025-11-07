A brewery in Shetland has signed a deal which could see its products offered across the country
Brewers are raising a glass with news a range of craft beers are available for trade customers across the UK.
The online marketplace Eebria Trade is listing the products of Lerwick Brewery, giving the locally-produced tipple a direct route to pubs, bars and hotels from Shetland to Cornwall - and all points inbetween.
Eebria Trade operates a nationwide distribution network, consolidating orders from multiple producers into single deliveries, making it feasible for the Shetland-based brewery to supply the mainland trade efficiently.
Head brewer Jonny Sandison said: “While we’re a well-known name here in Shetland, getting our beers to the mainland trade has always been a logistical challenge.
“Listing on EebriaTrade simplifies that process significantly.
“We’re not a large brewery, and that’s part of our appeal. Our beers are brewed in small batches, using the incredibly soft Shetland water, which gives them a unique profile that you simply can’t find elsewhere.
“For a pub landlord looking for a genuine point of difference, that’s a compelling story to offer their customers.”
He added: “This is about making our beer accessible. It allows us to share a taste of Shetland with a wider audience without compromising on the quality or the identity of our beers. It’s an opportunity for a pub in Penzance or a bar in Jersey to serve something truly distinctive.”
The brewery’s core range, including the 60° North Shetland Lager, Tushkar Oatmeal Stout, and Skipper’s Ticket Shetland Bitter, is now live on the EebriaTrade platform for trade buyers to order in both draught and packaged formats.