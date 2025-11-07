Brewers are raising a glass with news a range of craft beers are available for trade customers across the UK.

The online marketplace Eebria Trade is listing the products of Lerwick Brewery, giving the locally-produced tipple a direct route to pubs, bars and hotels from Shetland to Cornwall - and all points inbetween.

Eebria Trade operates a nationwide distribution network, consolidating orders from multiple producers into single deliveries, making it feasible for the Shetland-based brewery to supply the mainland trade efficiently.

Head brewer Jonny Sandison said: “While we’re a well-known name here in Shetland, getting our beers to the mainland trade has always been a logistical challenge.

“Listing on EebriaTrade simplifies that process significantly.

“We’re not a large brewery, and that’s part of our appeal. Our beers are brewed in small batches, using the incredibly soft Shetland water, which gives them a unique profile that you simply can’t find elsewhere.

“For a pub landlord looking for a genuine point of difference, that’s a compelling story to offer their customers.”

He added: “This is about making our beer accessible. It allows us to share a taste of Shetland with a wider audience without compromising on the quality or the identity of our beers. It’s an opportunity for a pub in Penzance or a bar in Jersey to serve something truly distinctive.”

The brewery’s core range, including the 60° North Shetland Lager, Tushkar Oatmeal Stout, and Skipper’s Ticket Shetland Bitter, is now live on the EebriaTrade platform for trade buyers to order in both draught and packaged formats.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.