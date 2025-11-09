Sheenagh Pugh's collection of Shetland inspired poems Scattered Brightness will be launched at two events.

Sheenagh Pugh’s new release Scattered Brightness has been compiled from her many volumes of poetry, each of which included poems about Shetland, which have been described as varied, perceptive and moving

Originally from Wales, Pugh has been living in Hoswick since her retirement several years ago and prior to that had been a regular visitor to the isles.

An acclaimed poet, novelist, translator, critic and blogger, Pugh has received national recognition and won many prestigious prizes, including the Forward Prize, the Bridport Prize, and the Cardiff International Poetry Prize twice.

Scattered Brightness has been collected by Hansel Co-operative Press d illustrated by artist and former Shetland resident Peter Long

Pugh will be launching the collection at Shetland Library at 6.30pm on Wednesday and at the Hoswick Visitor Centre at 7pm on Friday, 14th November.

At the Library event she will be in conversation with broadcaster and storyteller Mary Blance and will read from and discuss her work in general, as well as poems from the Shetland collection.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear from one of Britain’s most significant and highly regarded poets,” said a publicist for the event.

One of the poems in the collection, Days of November, 2009 has been selected as one of the Poems on the Underground for October to November.

