One of a few long-tailed tits seen recently. Photo: Jim Nicolson

There has been a recent influx of northern long-tailed tits, rare vagrants from Europe.

The first of these tiny birds was recorded in Whalsay on 20th October.

This was followed a couple of days later by a sighting of three northern long-tailed tits in Yell, then one in Unst and another at a different location in Yell. This bird was distinctive as it had lost its tail.

Last week a flock of four arrived at the Strand Plantation, remaining there for a few days.

The northern long-tailed tit is a sub-species of long-tailed tit which is found in Fennoscandia and north east Europe. Fennoscandia is a geographical region which includes Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Kola Peninsula and Karelia.

This northern sub-species looks dramatically different to the familiar long-tailed tits found in the UK as it has a pure white head.

Intermediates may show grey streaks on the head or on the neck.

The long-tailed tit is well named, having a tail which is longer than its body. The overall body length is 13-15cm but, minus the tail, it measures only around six centimetres.

The scientific name is Aegithalos caudatus. The genus name derives from the Greek meaning titmouse and caudatus is from the Latin word, cauda, meaning “tail”.

Long-tailed tits have the longest tail, in proportion to their body, of any British bird.

In the UK, long-tailed tits are widespread, with the exception of the far north and west of Scotland.

These birds, belonging to a different sub-species, have black stripes on each side of the crown. Long-tailed tits can be found in woodland but also in farmland, parks and gardens where there is ample tree cover.

They travel in family groups, their high-pitched contact calls often revealing their presence.

On recent woodland walks in north east England, I frequently heard and saw them flitting along the hedgerows. Their fluffy black, white and pink plumage, stubby bills, long tails and dark eyes put them high up on the “cute” list.

In winter, the UK long-tailed tits often join mixed flocks with other species of tits, but they do not move far from their nesting areas.

Long-tailed tits mainly forage amongst trees and other vegetation for insect eggs, caterpillars, adult insects, spiders and other invertebrates.

However, in winter, they will eat berries and seeds and, increasingly, take food from garden feeders. Milder winters benefit these small birds, which readily lose heat in cold weather.

But their social behaviour and strong family ties mean that they huddle together to conserve warmth on cold winter nights – another charming feature of these little birds.

Late October migration brought, not just one, but two, juvenile oriental turtle doves to Hillwell.

These were the sixth and seventh Shetland records of these rare vagrants from Asia and eastern Europe. Earlier in the year, in May, there was an oriental turtle dove in the same area.

Closely related to the turtle dove, the oriental turtle dove is also known as the rufous turtle dove, referring to the dusky greyish-pink of the breast feathers.

Two turtle doves, but no pear tree. Oriental turtle doves like these are an extremely rare bird in the UK. With fewer than 30 UK records, Shetland has a good track history with five previous occurrences of the species. This time, two have appeared together, feeding in the stubble fields around Hillwell Loch and Quendale. Interestingly, this record and the two previous all were found within a mile of each other, which highlights the importance of agriculture and crops to migrant birds. Photo: John Coutts

Another rarity this week was a Hume’s warbler, a rare vagrant from Central Asia, at Sandwick. There are less than 20 Shetland records of this species, which closely resembles a yellow-browed warbler.

Local rarities reported included white-billed diver, ring-necked duck, American wigeon, American golden plover, olive-backed pipit and firecrest. There was also a steppe grey shrike, a rare sub-species of great grey shrike. There have been a few reports of little auks. One was found in a street in Lerwick and released into the small boat harbour.

Viewing it through the rain at the weekend, it was sheltering under the slipway looking rather hunched and fragile. Its vulnerability was emphasised by a nearby couple of herring gulls which were keeping a watch on it.

Little auks are tiny seabirds (19-21cm body length), about the size of a starling, which breed in the high Arctic. In winter, a little auk has black upperparts, with a white collar, and white underparts. The tiny bill gives it a snub-nosed appearance and the short tail makes it look dumpy.

In late autumn, little auks move south into the North Atlantic, with some moving into northern parts of the North Sea. Wintering birds are far out to sea but fierce storms drive them inshore.

By Joyce J M Garden

