Police Scotland.

Progress is being made to recruit police officers to the isles - but staffing will always be an issue.

That was how chief inspector Chris Sewell assessed the situation in Shetland when he spoke to The Shetland Times on Friday.

Recruitment has long been cited as a challenge - and a particular struggle in the public sector.

Mr Sewell said Shetland was not unique in that sense and that the wage for an average police officer had stagnated amid rising inflation over a number of years.

“We're probably about 20 per cent down from where we should be,” Mr Sewell said.

“But that's not unique, that's across the whole public sector, the pay's been lagging, so we do struggle with that recruitment and retention.”

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A recruitment event had been held in Shetland earlier this year, with a lot of discussion between all of the employers about what could be done to improve the situation.

Many things were learned from that event, Mr Sewell said, including talks on “best practice”.

“We then held a bespoke recruitment event, and that was a big deal, because that hadn't been done anywhere else in Scotland before,” the chief inspector said.

He explained that the Police Scotland recruitment team came to the isles where it covered all the bases of the selection process.

This meant candidates could remain in Shetland, saving time and the expense of travelling to the mainland which is a “real barrier” to recruitment.

“You had folk having to pay, they had to go down for their initial interviews, they had to go down to the assessment centres, they had to go down for their medicals, they still go to Tulliallan, but actually that whole recruitment, from their application being assessed, to all the assessment they needed to get in, was done up here, Mr Sewell said.

“That was good, and that did identify a number of candidates.”

It was also “very important” to bring Shetland residents in to isles jobs, Mr Sewell said.

People who were aware of the beat and the communities who lived in them would benefit policing and instil trust in officers to do their jobs.

In addition to that, there were another two recruits coming up on six-month secondments. One from Glasgow and another from Larkhall. Both will start their new positions at the end of the month.

There was also expressions of interest in the vacant post in Mid Yell, Mr Sewell said.

“That's a biggie,” he said. “We'll get that filled, because that's been vacant for months, and it's really important that we get the right candidate up there for the Northern Isles.”

There had been interest in the past but police bosses wanted to make sure whoever filled the post would have an “appreciation” of the role and the area.

One of the candidates even made the point of travelling up to Yell to learn a bit about their potential future beat.

Mr Sewell added: “They really do understand and want to be part of that community, so I think that's huge.”

