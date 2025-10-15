Releases of a toxic chemical blamed for “lethal plumes” along the seafloor more than doubled last year, pushed by increased dumps at a handful of Scottish Sea Farm sites.

Shetland’s salmon farms also collectively released the most nitrogen in 2024 since records began — the equivalent of annual waste from 600,000 humans.

While nitrogen has no negative effects in well circulated waters, it can harm marine life if it reaches higher levels in less tidal voes and coves.

Although sector representatives said that individual farms are kept to strict licence conditions, the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) said the increase demonstrated the need for better regional planning of fish farms and the pollution they create.

“Almost all the regulation is at the farm scale,” said Paul Tett, an oceanographer at Sams specialising in water pollution. “There’s very little attention paid to capping the total amount of discharge.

Scottish Sea Farms did not respond to requests for comment.

The farms using most of the chemical last year were clustered around Vidlin, Setterness and Dury Voe.

While both of Shetland’s major salmon farming companies release nitrogen, last year only Scottish Sea Farms discharged azamethiphos — a potent insecticide used to kill salmon lice.

A typical dose of the chemical might be 400g, according to animal welfare experts. Scottish Sea Farm’s Shetland sites collectively discharged nearly 40kg last year, almost half of the entire figure for all Scottish farms.

That marks a 250 per cent increase on the year before, according to the Scottish environment protection agency’s (Sepa) annual pollutant inventory.

Earlier this month the same dataset also revealed a spike in planet-warming methane and carbon dioxide emissions at EnQuest’s Sullom Voe oil terminal, which the company blamed on a nine-month equipment failure.

Scottish Sea Farm did not respond to questions about the increase, or concerns about its effect on the marine environment.

Mark Borthwick, former head of research at the Aquatic Life Institute, said that any releases of the chemical came with environmental consequences.

“Azamethiphos is highly toxic to the aquatic environment - the recommended treatment concentration causes 100 per cent mortality is crustaceans in studies, and can kill seafloor animals in a lethal plume stretching 800m-plus around the farm,” he said.

Depending on tidal conditions around a farm, models estimate the chemical can spread in lethal concentrations across an area between the size of five and 25 football pitches around a site.

Almost every Shetland site which used azamethiphos in 2024 has since failed a government survey of the health of the seafloor.

“Treatment concentrations are hundreds of times what crustaceans can tolerate,” he said. “We usually observe desertification of benthic life around salmon farms.”

The sites with the highest use of the chemical suffered high lice counts, according to industry reports.

One Vidlin site exceeded the industry’s best practice lice levels on 15 occasions in 2024, once by more than four times. It then failed two Sepa surveys of the seafloor early this year.

This summer Scottish Sea Farms placed two tidal gauges near the same site to begin exploring the potential for a new farm in the area.

Last year Shetland’s salmon farms also released nearly 2,800 tonnes of nitrogen, bucking a gradual decrease over the past half-decade and reaching the highest level since the pollution inventory began publishing data in 2007.

Nitrogen is released into the environment from salmon farms either in uneaten feed, or waste from fish themselves.

In areas with strong currents the nitrogen is quickly dispersed, and anecdotal evidence suggests it might even make productive feed for nearby shellfish farms.

“The problem would be if a farm was situated in an area of the sea with poor exchange,” said SAMS’ Professor Tett. “The nutrient would build up in that area, and then might cause red tides of phytoplankton or harmful algal blooms.”

As well as introducing toxins to the water, algal blooms can also use up an area’s oxygen and create dead zones in the water, he added.

Asked about the increase, industry group Salmon Scotland said: “Our members operate fully within strict Sepa licence conditions designed to protect the environment and prevent any significant impact … Farmers continue to invest in feed efficiency and environmental monitoring, and Scotland’s regulatory system is among the most robust in the world.”

Prof Tett said this site-by-site approach lacked a regional approach to increasing amounts of waste.

“The United Nations have a procedure for planning aquaculture which starts with surveying at a large scale and looking at the capacity of an area to absorb waste — then you go down a level and look at broad areas where you can place fish farms,” he said.

“The legislation is coming along, but it’s coming behind what the industry would like to do and what the regulators would like to do.

“It’s focussed on licence applications for individual farms, when its needs to look at broad area planning.”

