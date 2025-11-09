Silence falls at Lerwick Town Hall as Remembrance Sunday marked
Published: 11:54, 09 November 2025
| Updated: 13:31, 09 November 2025
Silence fell at Lerwick Town Hall as former servicemen and women, politicians and members of the public gathered to honour those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The town hall bell rung out for 11am to mark the day of Remembrance this morning (Sunday) before wreaths were laid at the memorial at Hillhead.
While there was pageantry of the drums and pipes, a sombre feeling spread as Fishermen’s Mission man Aubrey Jamieson led the service.
The two minutes’ silence was impeccably observed in the town.
The sacrifices of the brave servicemen and women has also been honoured in Baltasound.
Unst’s Steve Randall created a Remembrance Day display at his house.