Chris and Celia Smith.

A new “repair cafe” launches this week in memory of a joiner who found joy in singing hymns with an Alzheimer’s shanty group.

The new community initiative will offer a space where people can bring their broken items, enjoy a cuppa and support the Shetland branch of Alzheimer Scotland.

It has been founded in the memory of joiner Chris Smith who died in August, almost seven years after he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

The repair cafe was the idea of Mr Smith’s widow, Celia Smith, who also runs the Blyde Welcome coffee shop in Lerwick.

The first cafe will be held on Thursday at Blyde Welcome in Commercial Street, followed by the following Thursday and then every second Thursday thereafter.

There will be sewing and mending sessions from 10am-1pm, followed by IT support from 2-4pm.

Aligned with the global “repair cafe movement”, which encourages communities to reduce waste, share skills, and bring new life to old possessions, the sessions will be run by volunteers.

Mrs Smith said: “Chris was a joiner by trade, but in retirement he turned his hand to all sorts of little fixes for friends and neighbours.

“‘He’d often mend something in return for a cup of tea and a biscuit.

“The repair cafe feels like a lovely way to carry that spirit forward, helping others, passing on skills, and supporting Alzheimer Scotland, who do such vital work locally.’

Mr Smith’s daughter, Morag Smith, explained how the local branch of the charity helped her father during his time with the disease.

“Dad was a keen signer and family car trips always had a playlist, with fad singing along, often at full volume,” she said.

“Latterly, he found great joy in singing with, and being part of, the Alzheimer Scotland's Shetland Shalder Shanty Group.

“It was there he introduced Amazing Grace his favourite hymn, which quickly became known as Chris’ song and was sung every week, a lasting reminder of the power of music to bring people together.”

There is no set fee for items that need to be repaired, instead people are invited to make a donation of their choosing, whatever they can afford, to the charity.

The mending sessions will be led by Katie Hatfield, an experienced sewer who has offered to help with everything from loose hems and missing buttons to clothing repairs.

IT engineer Jamsie Skinley, of Skinley Tech Solutions, has recently returned to Shetland and will run the afternoon drop-in, offering help with laptops, phones, tablets and other small tech issues

Repair Cafe International Foundation, the organisation behind the global movement, insisted that local repair cafes do not compete with professional repair specialists.

Instead, it said they shine a light on the importance of repair and encourage people to seek out professionals help where available.

Visitors will be advised when an item would be best handled by a professional.

For more information about the global Repair Cafe movement, visit www.repaircafe.org





