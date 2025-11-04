Police on the scene of a crash. Stock image.

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Brae.

HM Coastguard confirmed it had been contacted by the ambulance service to send its rescue helicopter to assist.

Police are also on the scene and the road is closed to traffic.

Chief inspector Chris Sewel said: “About 7:25pm this evening, officers responded to a report of a road traffic crash near Culsetter Park in Brae.

“Police, along with other emergency services, remain at the scene, and drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at this time”

More details to follow.

