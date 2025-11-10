The final turbine was installed at the Viking Energy windfarm in August 2023.

A student researching the Viking Energy windfarm is seeking views on how the development has affected the community environmentally, socially and economically.

Julia Brockie is a fourth year human geography student at the University of Aberdeen and would like to hear from readers of The Shetland Times.

“I believe it important to hear directly from the people whose lives are affected by this project,” she said.

“Your experiences and perspectives give me a valuable insight into how developments like the Viking windfarm project affect daily life, local economies, and attitudes toward renewable energy.”

Miss Brockie said she wanted to hear as many views as possible about the 103-turbine windfarm.

Developed by SSE Renewables, Viking was billed as being the UK’s most productive onshore windfarm when it went online last year.

It has been a divisive subject, with many people criticising its impact on the landscape, while others have questioned the controversial constraint payments SSE has received for keeping it switched off.

Titled Stakeholder Participation in the Viking Windfarm project: Navigating Local, Environmental, and Economic Interests in Shetland, Miss Brockie’s said she selected the windfarm as an “interesting and challenging” project.

“The aim of my project is to investigate the level of participation used within the planning and decision-making process of the Viking windfarm,” she added.

“Furthermore, I aim to uncover the impact this had on the local community, socially, economically and environmentally and any resistance to the project that bubbled up due to these impacts.”

People interested in taking part will be asked to undergo an online interview, conducted at a time and platform of their choice, lasting 30-45 minutes.

Email: u12jb22@abdn.ac.uk to find out more.

