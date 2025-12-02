The car park at Fort Charlotte is often packed.

People living in Lerwick may have to fork out for residential parking permits to fund a new traffic warden.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison outlined the situation to Lerwick Community Council after members asked whether a warden could be reinstated to tackle “horrendous” parking problems.

Discussing Mrs Sandison’s letter to the community council at last night’s meeting, members were told any parking attendant would have to be “financially sustainable” and forced justify their position.

Mrs Sandison said she had asked her roads team to consider the merits of seeking approval from the Scottish government ministers to introduce Decriminalised Parking Enforcement Service (DPE) in the town.

DPE would mean the SIC kept the proceeds from penalty notices, parking charges and potentially residential parking permits too. These funds would be used at the council’s discretion.

But according to a Shetland Times poll the idea is hugely unpopular - with 85 per cent of people saying they were against paying parking charges to fund a warden.

Newly re-appointed chairman Jim Anderson said there was “enough enforcement” in place already.

Others felt drivers from out of town would be penalised for taking their cars to work or for shopping.

“I can’t imagine it will be particularly popular,” councillor Andy Carter said.

The whole concept was beginning to “grow arms and legs”, he added.

Mr Carter was under the impression this idea was to tackle “bad parking” but it now seems to have gone “beyond that”.

Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask echoed Mr Carter’s sentiments. He branded the proposal a “terrible idea”.

Mr Leask said it failed to consider folk “in the periphery” and would needlessly punish drivers from outside of town.

Instead, he suggested reinstating a 45 minute parking plan.

“[That] was a good idea,” he said.

However, other community councillors asked how that would be policed.

Care workers were accused of taking up parking spaces for long periods of time.

Cheryl Palmer-Johnson - newly appointed to the community council - said care staff often left their work vehicles in the swimming pool car park.

Mrs Palmer-Johnson said: “They should not be in the car park when others want to [use it].”

Respondents to this newspaper’s poll on parking charges baulked at the idea.

One likened it to “turkeys voting for Christmas”.

Annette Shewan, of Lerwick, said she would avoid the town centre completely, if a traffic warden was introduced.

“The council seem determined to chase us into the arms of supermarkets and Amazon,” Mrs Shewan said.

While Rowen Thomson said it would “kill off” business on the high street.

Mr Thomson said: “As if we need anymore incentive for people to order online instead of supporting local shops.”

Jim Mitchell said it would only take away parking spaces for those in surrounding areas of the town.

It was already a nuisance when he returned from work to see parking spaces on his street taken up.

“This makes me nervous and I hope does not happen,” Mr Mitchell said. “I have never met a nice reasonable parking warden.”

Last month Lerwick Community Council agreed to appeal to the council to consider the re-introduction of a traffic warden.

The move came after it received a letter from a concerned resident which highlighted illegal parking.

At the time, many members agreed parking was an ongoing issue which was difficult to “nail down”. However, community councillor Karen Fraser warned there would “never” be enough parking to “satisfy everyone”.

