Paul Bloomer's exhibition Flight is showing now at Shetland Museum's a Gadderie. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Little did Paul Bloomer realise that a visit to dog sit in Shetland about 30 years ago, would result in a formidable connection with the isles which would profoundly influence him in his work as a very prolific artist.

Much of it his work here has been a stark contrast to that which has been inspired by his native West Midland's Black Country.

As well as the visual, there is a strong spiritual aspect to Bloomer’s work.

Back in the day, he was sometimes known to get on his survival suit and brave the elements to paint "al fresco" - first in Sandness, where the rotting tang made for a move to Bigton.

The former Shetland College lecturer's exhibition Flight is a retrospective of art, nature, and a 25 year journey through Shetland.

It is now showing at Shetland Museum's main exhibition space Da Gadderie.

As an art teacher Bloomer was a big influence in the isles.

Speaking to me as he puts the final pieces together at the museum, he explains he ended up teaching the children of some his earliest pupils.

When he first arrived in Shetland, he said he felt a "sense of homecoming" and "deep connection".

Artist Paul Bloomer at his Flight exhibition. at Da Gadderie. Photo: Stephen Gordon

The exhibition is a massive display of work with various mediums.

There are woodcuts and etchings in the foyer and over a 100 works hanging in the main exhibition space.

There is an exciting contrast between the monochrome and the colour.

Bloomer admits it is "hard to find language of colour that has emotional resonance".

Elsewhere, there are a sketchbooks where visitors can see "the seeds of ideas".

His pictures are generally about "land, wildlife, water and light".

Some of the works are fairly large and many feature birds and fish. These are used, in a very symbolic way.

He says these birds "are connected by a bond that transcends time and space". He also sees them as them as "quite powerful teachers".

Bloomer is also a keen angler and made it his business to try to visit all 500 of Shetland's lochs. While fishing he was very conscious of the nature about him.

The show begins with a large image of two swans and ends with a similarly sized ten foot image titled Night Flight.

With their immense scale these are very powerful works.

Being a retrospective we also have examples from private collections and we see how his work developed over the years.

One of his first pictures is on display, titled Curlews and Snipe.

It can be difficult to take in such a large body of work.

The main theme ,says Karen Clubb of the museum, is of "hope and freedom" and how we can "learn from nature and the environment".

The pieces on show represent a strong connection between art and nature, and how precious it is.

This is a heart felt exhibition, not to be missed, recognising Shetland's wealth and ability to inspire artists.

Bloomer is very sincere in the motivation for his work and is certainly able to "talk the talk" as well "walk the walk".

There is also a book to accompany the exhibition published by Urban Viking on sale at the museum shop.

I find it very difficult to pick favourites but I especially like: Song of the Skylark, Redwings, Dance of the Red Necked Phalaropes and Night Flight to name but a few.

There will also be an illustrated talk at the museum auditorium from 7pm om Thursday when Bloomer will share in more detail personal and professional aspects of his artistic career.

Flight runs until 4 January 2026.

