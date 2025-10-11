Following its initial release One Battle After Another was met with worldwide praise and hailed as the film of the year by many.

I was sceptical as to whether the film could live live up to its growing reputation, however after seeing it I can only agree.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another. Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Paul Thomas Anderson directs this three-hour long part action-comedy part political-thriller, which aims to tackle themes of race, immigration, genocide, sexual abuse and oppression.

You may think a film with such themes would be rather downbeat, however in some parts it is genuinely laugh-out- loud funny.

The comedic elements owe themselves to Leonardo DiCaprio's electric central performance showcasing his versatility as both a dramatic and comedic actor.

The rest of the cast aren't far behind with Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor all giving top tier performances.

Newcomer Chase Infiniti was dubbed "the heart of the movie" by Anderson. I'd argue DiCaprio is the heart of the movie, however Infiniti more than holds her own along side the Oscar winner.

The technical elements of the film, such as cinematography and music also work excellently, with the camera moving as relentlessly as the film’s pace.

All of the previously mentioned elements are aided by Jonny Greenwood’s score which can only be described as out of control in the best way possible.

Recently I reviewed Eddington, a film that I criticised for attempting to discuss too many topics thereby reducing the overall quality of the film.

One Battle After Another manages to weave its many topics into the film’s plot in a natural manner, creating both an effective and efficient story.

It's rare that you watch a three-hour long film and leave wanting more (in a good way) but this film is certainly one of those.

Overall One Battle After Another most definitely lives up to its reputation as one of the films of the year and will be discussed for years to come. Highly recommend!

By Zach Martin

