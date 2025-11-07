Stock image of a road closure sign.

The Dales Lee road in the North Mainland had been scheduled to reopen today (Friday) after four months of closures and diversions.

However, people living in the area have indicated it could remain closed until next month.

SSEN first announced the closure of the A968 north of Voe in July with a reopening scheduled for October.

The work was required to lay cables as part of its North Mainland reinforcement project, connecting Sullom Voe Terminal to the grid via the Gremista grid supply point.

Since then there have been repeated delays, which SSEN blamed on “unanticipated tar plant outages”.

The energy company said every effort had been made to expedite the works, with the tar plant adding operational hours to complete the works for a revised date of yesterday (Thursday).

The latest update from the SIC’s roads team, issued a fortnight ago and based on information from contractor EMN Plant, was that the road would reopen today.

There have been no updates issued since.

However, reports from people living in the area indicate the date may have been pushed back until December.

The road is a major connection for people travelling in the North Mainland, as well as Yell and Unst, as it connects traffic from the Toft ferry terminal to Voe through Firth and Mossbank.

During the closure, traffic has been diverted through Brae.

Meanwhile, further verging works have been announced for the A968 between Firth and Toft.

These are scheduled to start on Monday and take two weeks to complete.

During the works, traffic lights will be in operation and short delays are expected.

The SIC’s roads team has been approached for the latest status of the Dales Lee roadworks.

